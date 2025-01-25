Walk away if your marriage is not working - Yul Edochie advises couples

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has advised couples to be open to walking away from a marriage that is not working.

The actor, who is also a former presidential aspirant, gave the advice in an Instagram post on Saturday.

In the post, the actor said he’d seen the viral video of a lady who was burnt by her husband, saying it broke his heart.

He therefore advised couples who are in marriages that are not working to let go and walk away.

Yul went on to admonish anyone who may catch their partner cheating not to resort to harming them as there is no justification for it.

The actor vehemently kicked against killing another human being because of marriage.

He wrote, “If your marriage isn’t working, let go. Let go, walk away.

“I saw the video of the lady that was burnt by her husband and it broke my heart.

“Those having marital issues, listen up:

“Even if you catch your wife with another man, there’s no justification for harming her.

“If you catch your husband with another woman, there can be no justification for harming him.

“Don’t kill another human being because of marriage.

“Marriage isn’t do or die.

“Walk away.”

This is not the first time in recent times that Yul has come forward with some sort of marital advice.

Last year, he advised ladies desperate to get married to buy a ring and propose to their man instead of waiting for him to propose to them.

He insisted that there was nothing wrong with women proposing to men, saying it does not matter who says the words first.

Similarly, over the Christmas holiday, Yul had a word of advice for young ladies who would do anything for expensive wigs.

He warned such ladies not to kill themselves for expensive wigs, suggesting that any lady who can’t afford expensive hair to wash their natural hair very well and weave it.