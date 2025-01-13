Veekee James under fire over new post about selecting male partners

Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James has once again come under fire on social media after an innocent post with her husband turned the heads of some Nigerians online.

On January 12, 2024, Veekee James posted a video to Instagram showing an adorable moment between her and her husband Femi exchanging kisses over the phone on a FaceTime call. The video, while cute was received well by most of her followers, however, her caption on the video ruffled some feathers.

The accompanying caption read, "Pov: This could be you and somebody's son but you like your men tall and handsome with a perfect set of teeth, 100% financial responsibility impeccable dress sense, very spiritual yet with a touch of bad boyness! Ehyaaa."

The post sparked reactions across social media, with many asserting that the designer was encouraging women to settle for less.

See reactions below:

Wow so she’s telling us she settled for him n that he doesn’t have all these? This is embarrassing

Marriage blinds a lot of women. No matter how successful you are, if you're not married, it just feels like you're unachieved. Veekee James is such an amazing woman but the things that marriage has done to her brain is so astonishing (derogatory) I truly don't get it.

Veekee James’ husband must be one of God’s strongest soldiers on earth cos WTF is this?

This Veekee James post is equivalent to Solomon Buchi announcing to us that his wife is not the most beautiful or the smartest. Oh dear.

Never seen a wife so restless like Veekee James. Constantly setting her husband up for drags… this new one wey she don remind us for 2025 say he is not the standard, what does she hope to gain from it?