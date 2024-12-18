Actor, Etim Effiong's wife says she doesn't trust him 100%

Toyosi Etim-Effiong, the wife of Nigerian actor Daniel Etim-Effiong, has sparked reactions after confessing that she does not fully trust her husband after 7 years of marriage.

The actor appeared as a guest on the recent episode of her ‘The Toyosi’ podcast and during the sit-down, he asked her, "Do you trust me 100 percent after seven years of marriage?”

After pondering the question, the businesswoman responded, 'No,' stressing that while she believes he will always keep his vows, she also understands that life can be unpredictable at times.

She explained, “Do I trust you a hundred percent? No, but I trust that you will always keep me in the loop. Maybe not 'keep me in the loop. I’ve spent these years with you, I know you to a large extent and I’m getting to know you better.I think that you will do your absolute best to honour your vows and honour what we have. But I’m also aware that, I don’t want to say anything can happen, but things happen more or less. And I feel like if anything ever happens, I would know.”

The clip from the episode went viral and garnered reactions from social media users, with some understanding her point of view and voicing their agreement, and others slamming the couple for posting the clip.

An Instagram user voiced her understanding, saying, "Her response in the interview is deep. Her emotions, facial expressions, and thoughtful pauses, coupled with her careful choice of words, speak volumes. I sincerely wish them all the best."

"You can never trust someone 💯, you can lie to yourself that you do but it's not possible, if 💯 trust is attainable, there won't be jealousy, there won't be fear of losing that person... as long as you married someone with value, someone you know that other people would do anything to have because they are good both financially and character wise, you will always have that fear of losing them and that fear is as a result of lacking trust and it's normal... you just have to control your fear and trust them at least 75% for the sake of your inner peace," said another person.

Other people voiced their disapproval of the content: "There’s no reason why this should be content. I’m very much against this sort of marital content. You’ll harm yourselves but to each their own."