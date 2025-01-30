Toolz criticizes 2Face for announcing divorce from Annie

Toolz made her opinion on the celebrity couple’s divorce known on the latest episode of her podcast, ‘Off Air,’ saying the situation could have been handled privately.

The media personality stressed that the timing of 2Face’s announcement of the divorce was wrong owing to how vulnerable Annie is at the moment as a result of the backlash she’s been getting for her appearance on the Young Famous and African reality show.

Toolz reminded the couple that people get divorced privately all the time, suggesting that would have been a better path to follow.

She added that the divorce saga has saddened a lot of people because they were looking forward to a happy ever after for Annie considering she loves 2Face very much.

In her words, “There is a lot that goes on in marriages. They [2face and Annie] have had very public ups and downs. But I just feel that this is something they could have handled privately, especially with what was going on with Annie at that point."

“It didn’t need to come out now. People get divorced privately all the time. Everybody knows that Annie loves 2Face very much. It is quite sad for a lot of people because when you think about their love journey, everybody wanted a happy-ever-after for her, but life happened.

“I feel like somebody you got married to, at some point, I imagined you loved, mother of your children, everything when she’s going through something really publicly, and people are attacking her, it’s not nice to just come and announce that you’re divorcing her that same period.”

Toolz’ reaction to the Idibias’ divorce is yet another reaction from a host of celebrities to the saga.

Celebrities like Blackface, Dazzy Freeze, Iyabo Ojo, Toke Makinwa etc had earlier reacted.