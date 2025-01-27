Toke Makinwa, BBNaija's Khloe, others react to 2Baba's divorce announcement

Nigerian singer 2Baba recently announced that he and his wife Annie are getting divorced, and the news has sent social media into a frenzy and sparked reactions from people, celebrities included.



On January 26, 2024, when 2Baba made the announcement, Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa expressed her outrage and disappointment in his comment section, stressing that she was on Annie's side.

She wrote, "This is wrong on all levels, and you should be ashamed of yourself for bringing this here. Bring it on; if you think she's all alone, let me tell you here that you'll have to fight us all."

"I'm not one for too much talk, but what is wrong is wrong, and as a woman, if you sit on the fence on this one, if it misses you, it'll touch your daughter or any female in your family. No one is innocent, and if you want to bring the media into it knowing what is happening, we would fight for her," she added in another Instagram story post.

BBNaija star Khloe was also outraged by the announcement and voiced her support of Annie in the comment section.

This period? Like this time? This season? Oh hell no. See ehn, make I just no talk anything right now. Make this be a prank o! Men.. Fight Annie, fight all of us o, Love is really wicked. Men ahhh.

Among the multitudes of comments was one from popular Nigerian entrepreneur Ifedayo Agoro, the founder of Diary of a Naija Girl (DANG), who was equally upset.