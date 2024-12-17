Tiwa Savage shows off new 3-bedroom apartment in London

Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage is in the spirit of celebration and has happily announced the purchase of her very own apartment in London.

The African Bad Gyal announced the good news on December 16, 2024, via her Instagram story by posting a video of the three-bedroom apartment.

The singer expressed her excitement in her caption, saying, "Bought my 3-bed apartment in London last year and it finally ready. Megamoneymega szn."

Tiwa Savage's fans have since congratulated her on her feat and wished her well on her latest achievement.

Similarly, Nigerian actress Nancy Isime is also in the spirit of gratitude and excitement over her new house. Taking to Instagram on her birthday, December 17, 2024, the actress posted pictures of her new home, which she acquired in 2023. In her detailed caption, she reflected on her journey from living in an unfinished home to owning her dream house.

She wrote, "This is 33!🥹Which of the Lord’s blessings can I deny? None! I remember so clearly, I was about 13, sitting in what was going to be our new home - an uncompleted building, the only windows and doors were those protecting the rooms we would sleep in. Everywhere else was pure carcass! No flooring, No ceilings, No doors, No windows, No running water- just our beloved well, which provided us water to do everything including drink."

Her grass to grace story was also welcomed with widespread joy and congratulations messages from fans, followers, and fellow celebrities.