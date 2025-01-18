Tinubu phones in to console Fuji icon K1 who lost mother days after ex-wife's death

President Bola Tinubu has consoled renowned Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, over the death of his mother, Alhaja Alimotu Shadiya Anifowoshe.

K1 announced the passing of his mother in a post on his official Instagram page on Saturday, January 18, 2025.

The post, which featured a photo of K1 with his late mother was accompanied by the caption expressing K1's deep sorrow over the development.

He acknowledged the immense influence his mother had on his life and long and successful career.

“With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of King Wasiu Ayinde’s beloved mother. May her soul rest in peace, Alhaja Alimotu Shadiya Omoakeredolu Aya Anifowoshe. Iya rere. Sun re oo,” he wrote.

In a separate post, the Fuji icon shared a video of his telephone conversation with the President writing, “The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria called to commiserate with the King of Fuji Music.”

In the conversation, Tinubu and the legendary Fuji artiste exchanged banter as the former consoled the latter.

Alhaja Shadiya's demise came less than one week after K1 was bereaved following the death of his first wife, Alhaja Hafsat Anifowoshe.

Hafsat died on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, aged 65 after an undisclosed ailment.