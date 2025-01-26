Tems, Ayra Starr wear oversized clothes to studio to avoid sexual advances - Odumodublvck

A rather interesting revelation has been made by Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck about Nigerian singers Tems and Ayra Starr and their choice of clothes for studio visits.

In a recent interview, the rapper revealed that both Tems and Ayra Starr wear oversized clothes to the studio.

According to Odumodublvck, both singers do this because everyone wants to sleep with them.

He added that Grammy winner Wizkid wants to sleep with Tems. The rapper, however, didn’t have a similar piece of information to add about Ayra Starr.

The rapper claimed that while Tems goes to the studio to make a hit, the singer still has to figure out a way to prevent the producer from liking her.

Odumodublvck concluded by advising both singers to hold on to God steadfastly.

He said, “Tems has to wear big clothes to studios because everybody wants to fvck her. She would want to make a hit and still has to think about how to make the producer not like her. These babes will need to hold on to God”.

Sexual harassment in the music business has been well-reported. In 2024, singer Yemi Alade claimed that she hardly wins awards in the music industry because men want to sleep with her.

She added that her refusal to succumb to these advances had affected her chances of being recognised with awards in Nigeria.

Adding her voice to the conversation, Cynthia Morgan also revealed how she was able to survive sexual harassment in the music industry.