Temi Otedola emotional as she reflects on 10 years of her career

Temi Otedola has, in a new lengthy post on her Instagram page, taken time to chronicle her experience since she launched her fashion blog in 2014.

The model, who has since starred in a number of Nollywood films and signed juicy ambassadorial deals with iconic global brands, said it all started from her fashion blog which she launched in 2014, jtofashion.com.

Temi, 28, remarked on the stressful aspects of all she has had to do to become successful, noting that people tend to only see the "glamourous" parts of her work.

She also mentioned that she had to deal with moments of imposter syndrome, failed projects, "many bad outfits", and being told 'no' multiple times.

She began,

I never post things like this but December 19th marked the 10 year anniversary since the start of my career. When baby 17 year old Temi started building jtofashion.com running between university classes and photoshoots she didn’t really have a clue where this was all heading but she was determined. I wish I could hug that girl and tell her all the hard work would pay off!!

And continued,

What started as fashion blogging turned into writing, presenting, event hosting, modelling, creative direction, stage acting, film acting, singing, podcasting – I took every opportunity I could!! There was also so much trial and error in my journey: Failed projects. imposter syndrome, NO’s and many bad outfits.

Giving herself credit for her tenacity and resilience, she said,