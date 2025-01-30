Tee Billz puts Toke Makinwa on blast, warns her to 'mind her business'

In a fiery but shocking now-edited post on Instagram, Tunji Balogun, popularly known as Tee Billz, took a swipe at media personality, Toke Makinwa.

The entertainment executive called her out saying that she is yet to attain the level of forgiveness and love that other women like his ex-wife, Tiwa Savage have as he shared a photo of himself, Tiwa, and their son, Jamil Balogun.

In his words,

TOKE MAKINWA having a child for a man is a different type of forgiveness and love that you are yet to attain.

He continued,

I pray you do sis.

In his write-up, Tee Billz also wished Annie and 2baba well while reminding Toke Makinwa about what she said concerning him and Tiwa during their trying time.

"Hope you remember the nonsense you talked about me too. Blessings and love to the Idibias during this trying time. #MindYourBusiness #FamilyMatters."

Recall that Toke Makinwa was the among the first set of celebrities to react to the separation and divorce announcement made by 2baba on Sunday night, January 26, 2025.

The Afrobeats legend wrote to announce the impending divorce between him and Annie:

Hello to my beautiful people of all FEDERATIONS WELL THIS THING I HAVE TO SAY IS SHORT BUT ALSO LONG.... I AND ANNIE MACAULAY HAVE BEEN SEPARATED FOR A WHILE NOW. AND CURRENTLY FILED DIVORCE...

I WOULD GRANT A PRESS RELEASE SOON TO SAY MY STORY..NOT BECAUSE IT IS ANYONE'S RIGHT TO KNOW ABOUT MY PERSONAL LIFE; BUT BECAUSE I LOVE MY PEOPLE AND I NEED THEM TO KNOW MY INNOCENCE OR OFFENSE.

STAY BLESSED MY PEOPLE. I LOVE YOU ALL