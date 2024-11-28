TD Jakes breaks silence following health scare on stage [Video]

TD Jakes has made his first public appearance since Sunday when he had to go off air during a live-streamed sermon.

The incident that took place this past Sunday induced worry and apprehension in the minds of his congregation as he could not finish the prayer he started. He lowered his microphone and started shaking, making the live stream to abruptly go off.

The 67-year-old cleric has now shared a video of himself on his Instagram page on Wednesday evening announcing to his followers that he is recovering well.

In the video, the church leader can be seen wearing a green baseball cap and sunglasses while seated in a wheelchair.

He started with thanking the healthcare team that assisted him. He then extended his appreciation to the numerous people who prayed, sent messages, and expressed their support.

“It didn’t have to end this good. I’m so grateful,” he said, visibly in tears.

“I’m grateful to y’all, all the people who prayed, all the people who texted, all the people who had prayer vigils, all the people who were concerned and sent love and sent notes. I’m just grateful.”