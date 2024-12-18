Something about Nigeria drains your excellence - Adekunle Gold

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has sparked a wave of conversation online after sharing his frustrations about life in Nigeria.

Taking to X on December 17, 2024, the singer encouraged fellow Nigerians to protect their passions, stressing that Nigeria tends to be draining.

He wrote, "There’s just something about this place that drains your excellence. Striving for it here feels futile, as the environment pulls you down until you become just like everyone else. Whatever you do, guard your passion fiercely, be firm and never settle for less."

The post struck a chord with many Nigerians, who took to his comment section to express their opinions, sharing their own experiences about the struggles of living and striving in the country.

Read some comments below:

"Nigeria on a daily basis"

"They'll tell you , speak positive things about Nigeria What is positive that I can't enjoy as a citizen too? Is this the way we get treated outside? The place we call home isn't feeling like home at all? Nothing works."

"Well it’s the place we tap initial energy and renew strength. Diamond doesn’t do get excited in the fire. But it’s at best and it’s excellent on a pretty lady’s ring finger. That’s how I like to see this place. It’s not the best place to be but we’re usually better for it."

"If AG with all his influence and connections dey feel am, no hope for you wey be regular man on the streets. You go kpai"

"If you way don attain some stage day complain,Wetin make we way never even know Wetin we wan do for our life day say. Just doing THIS and THAT,hopping from THIS to THAT,talent too choke confuse on what to base on while trying to ride safe. Omoooo"

"Naija tough gan and draining. Good things are happening for those who can't but to join them."