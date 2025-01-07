Social media reacts to reports of Zendaya and Tom Holland's engagement

It has been reported that Hollywood's favourite couple Zendaya and Tom Holland got engaged over the holidays, and social media has been put in a frenzy over the good news.

According to TMZ on January 6, 2024, the Spider-Man star popped the question between Christmas and New Year's in a very intimate setting in one of Zendaya's family homes in the United States. However, according to their sources, the pair's families weren't present when Holland proposed; it was just a cute moment between Tom and Zendaya.

After Zendaya showed up at the 2025 Golden Globes award, it didn't go without notice that the actress had a beautiful ring on her ring finger, and social media has been set ablaze with opinions since.

See reactions below:

See how zendaya got a ring instead of a baby??? yeah

im sorry zendaya is too pr trained to wear a ring like that on THAT specific finger if it wasn’t a legit engagement ring idk

ZENDAYA AND TOM HOLLAND ENGAGED TRUE LOVE STILL EXISTS EVERYONE

For all we know the ring could be part of her outfit for the red carpet. I’m not gonna get ahead of myself till she announces. BUT I AM HERE FOR IT

He would take very good care of her heart.

Marrying Spider-Man gotta be a flex for their kid. You think they do each other favors and go to each other kids parties dressed up ? Like “my kid loves Thor- Chris it’s your turn. “

👏👏 i hope so!!! They are beyond adorable together and they both look so happy everytime they're together

I so love this for them. I thought it was a PR relationship lol love me some Zendaya.