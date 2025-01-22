Pulse logo
Slimcase faces backlash for bowing to greet Burna Boy in viral video

22 January 2025 at 17:32
Netizens expressed surprise and criticism, pointing out that Slimcase, at 42 years old, is significantly older than Burna Boy, who is 33.
Nigerian singer Oluwafemi Oladapo, popularly known as Slimcase, is facing backlash on social media after a video surfaced showing him prostrating before Burna Boy.

The video captures Burna Boy walking into a club, where Slimcase is seen prostrating to greet him while greeting D’banj in an upright position.

@Black_dillane commented, “Shey na Slimcase dey prostrate for Burna or make Burna lie flat gree am.”

@SABT2108 wrote, “Inferiority complex, SMH.”

@zenny_zenas added, “That’s inferiority complex.”

@softwalk_boiz said, “Na wa for Slimcase, can’t he just greet normally? Oversabi.”

