Slimcase faces backlash for bowing to greet Burna Boy in viral video

Nigerian singer Oluwafemi Oladapo, popularly known as Slimcase, is facing backlash on social media after a video surfaced showing him prostrating before Burna Boy.

The video captures Burna Boy walking into a club, where Slimcase is seen prostrating to greet him while greeting D’banj in an upright position.

Netizens expressed surprise and criticism, pointing out that Slimcase, at 42 years old, is significantly older than Burna Boy, who is 33.

@Black_dillane commented, “Shey na Slimcase dey prostrate for Burna or make Burna lie flat gree am.”

@SABT2108 wrote, “Inferiority complex, SMH.”

@zenny_zenas added, “That’s inferiority complex.”