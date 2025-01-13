Simi and Adekunle Gold celebrate 6th wedding anniversary

Six years after walking down the aisle and saying their "I do's," Nigerian singers Simi and Adekunle Gold have taken to social media to celebrate their anniversary.

On January 13, 2024, Simi posted a series of pictures to Instagram to celebrate the happy occasion, with the caption, "6 years. You still make me laugh. You're still the best man I know. You're still the one 💞Happy Anniversary, Baby. I love you."

Adekunle Gold also took to Instagram to mark the milestone; in his caption, he showed love to his wife and the mother of his child.

"6 years don waka, we still dey carry go! You’ve been my greatest blessing, my partner in everything, my peace, and my joy. Every day with you is a gift, and I’m forever grateful for you. Obimo, here’s to the beautiful memories we’ve created and the countless ones ahead.Happy anniversary, my forever love," he wrote.

Fans took to the comment section to celebrate with the happy couple, showering them with love, well wishes and prayers.

A fan wrote, " Adekunle Gold, he likes flaunting his language around “YORUBA”❤️ which makes me love him more❤️ eku ayeye ajodun ife yin o, olohun a tunbo bawa fi balubarika topo si🙏"

"God bless you both 🙏🏻 and continue to uphold your home 😍 my favorite couple 👑👑✨️✨️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," said another.

"Congratulations on another year of love and happiness😍😍Cheers to many more years of togetherness🥂" said another fan.

The loving couple's history started on a humorous note years ago, as Adekunle Gold's initial attempts at getting to know Simi were unsuccessful. Back when Simi was a gospel musician, he had tried to get her attention by camping in her Facebook messages, which she did not see until several years later after they already met.

They then dated for five years away from the public eye before getting married in 2019 in an incognito wedding at Ilashe private beach, Lagos State.