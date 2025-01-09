Segun Arinze clears the air on homosexuality claims in Nollywood

Nollywood actor, Segun Padonou Aina, popularly known as Segun Arinze, has offered his thoughts on the prevailing claims of homosexuality practised in Nollywood.

In a recent interview with Arise TV, the 59-year-old Badagry native affirmed that he is not a party to any conspiratorial sect that practise homosexuality in the Nigerian film industry.

In the words of the veteran film star,

I do not bend over, so I cannot react to it. Well if they do bend over, they should keep bending. That is their problem.

Segun, who is also a voice over artist, acting coach, and singer, however, expressed his apathy towards the speculations that some of his industry colleagues may be indulging in the act.

He said,

They are adults and they have a right to do whatever they want to do. It is none of my business

Segun Arinze further went on to harp on the fact that he prefers to live a straightforward and professional life, stressing that he avoids unnecessary controversies.

He continued,

I am not going to concern myself with that. I do not like those lash backs, I like living my life straightforward, doing my business and being a professional that I am.

Segun Arinze's acting career spans nearly three decades in which he has starred in over a hundred films.

The actor studied Dramatic Art at the then University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University.