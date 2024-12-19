RMD celebrates daughter's graduation from American university

Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo, aka RMD, is in proud father mode and has taken to social media to celebrate his daughter's graduation from university.

The actor announced the good news on December 18, 2024, via an Instagram post containing pictures from his daughter Mena's graduation from Towson University, Maryland, USA.

Expressing his pride,he wrote, "My baby girl. Efemena, Adufe, Morayo, Titilayomi, my forever star, today we celebrate you! The world is yours to conquer, and I couldn’t be prouder to call you my daughter. Congratulations, my love, you did it!"

The actor's fans and followers took to social media to celebrate with him, showering RMD and Mena with congratulatory messages.

A follower commented, "It must be cool to have Uncle RMD as Pops though. Congrats dear!!!!!!!!"

"Congratulationsssss🥳🥳❤️❤️❤️" said Nancy Isime.

Mena graduated after completing her bachelor's degree in Psychology and also proudly celebrated her feat on her own Instagram page.

Her caption read, "Aren’t you PSYCHED I made it ?🎓B.S. Psychology."

Back in 2018, RMD also took to social media to celebrate his son Tega's graduation from high school. The veteran movie star took to his Instagram, where he posted a photo of himself and his family at the graduation ceremony and didn't forget to pour accolades on his son, Tega, who kind of has his charming looks.