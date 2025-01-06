Reactions trail Nathaniel Bassey's invitation to Trump’s inaugural prayer breakfast

Social media has been set ablaze with reactions following Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey's announcement that he will be ministering at the Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast for US President-elect Donald Trump.

On January 5, 2024, the renowned gospel artiste announced the good news on his social media pages, expressing his excitement for this year’s event which is scheduled to take place on January 20, 2025.

He wrote, "Let’s raise a sound in America. And let the King of Glory come in. See you. 20th January, 2025. The Presidential Prayer Breakfast is a non-official and non-governmental event. It is a faith-based platform where intercessory prayers and worship are offered to God on behalf of the office of the president and the government of the nation."

Bassey's announcement sparked intense discussions across social media and drew criticism equal to the commendations he received.

Nathaniel Bassey ministering at trump’s inauguration is revolting and a disgusting betrayal of everything christianity claims to stand for. and you christians applauding and celebrating it like some divine victory are even worse, shamelesss, lacking common sense and morality.

Kingdom Stewardship——Global Recognition. God is not a user of men, He is indeed a rewarder of men who dilligently serve HIM.

why did Nathaniel Bassey turn off the comments section on this post? we all know what we're doing.

The thing is, every time people who are famous for their Christianity mingle with the powers that be, there’s almost always no change thereafter. And the Church is no longer the conscience of the world. So I understand your misgivings. However, I think of Daniel in this.

Nigerian Christians are the type to demonize secular music and artists, but fraternize with unscrupulous politicians. Everybody with their acceptable level of hypocrisy

As long as the Politician is a convicted rapist that calls the name of Jesus. Or An Election rigger that gives testimony CT will look the other way. Just mention tithe or Night Vigil you’ll see soldiers of the cross Arrive immediately.