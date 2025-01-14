Reactions as Frank Edoho calls 'Mufasa' actor Aaron Pierre overhyped

Popular media personality Frank Edoho has seen the hype around women's latest man crush, actor Aaron Pierre, and it is safe to say that he is not phased by it.

Edoho took to X on January 13, 2024, to call women out for alternating their celebrity crushes, calling the act a 'conquest.' His post contained a picture of the Mufasa actor and Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan, who was also many ladies favourite for some years.

Expressing his irritation, he wrote, "Women drooling over overhyped men like Aaron Pierre the way they did Michael B. Jordan. Only to dump him after a year and look for a new conquest. Women. Mschew."

The host's post garnered various reactions from both women and women, with some agreeing and others disputing his stance on the matter of the celebrity crushes.

See reactions below:

I did not follow you people to drool over Micheal Jordan ooo but you see mufasa??? I’m ready to risk it all 😂😂😂😂😂😂

Just look at his eyes

Aaron does not even come close Michael. For me, he just there. I don't know what the hype is about sef.

Jesusssss. Are you being serious or you’re joking??

What’s this tweet????

Ah Snr bros, Aaron Pierre is NOT overhyped oh the man gallant.

Conquest and women in the same sentence; the call is coming from inside, sit this one out.

That's women for you, always loyal to their emotions, once they find another to tickle their fancy, they immediately shift base.