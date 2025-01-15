Please stop circulating other people's baby as ours - Moses Bliss

Merely days after announcing the birth of his first child, Nigerian gospel musician Moses Bliss has taken to social media to urge the public to refrain from posting other people's children as his own.

The new dad posted his plea on Facebook on January 14, 2025, reminding the public that he and his wife Marie have yet to post their child online.

His post read, "Please stop circulating other people's babies as ours. We appreciate the love, but let's do the right thing. We have not posted our child. Let's shop with the AI images too, please,"

His post comes four days after he announced the birth of their baby boy, about a year after their marriage.

The world was introduced to his Ghanaian bride on the day of his proposal on January 19, 2024, when she said yes. The singer posted the full proposal video on his YouTube channel, showing the vulnerable moment he nervously awaited her arrival at a church in London. The video then displayed the very romantic moment he sang a song he wrote just for her as she walked towards him.

After the proposal, Bliss revealed he met his bride on Instagram after she tagged him in a video of herself dancing to his song Miracle No Dey Tire Jesus. "I was like ahh, 'I like the way she praises God, wow she dances like David," he said.

On Tuesday, February 27, 2024, the singer then announced that they legally tied the knot, via his official Instagram account, In his caption, Bliss expressed his excitement over the new milestone and doted on Marie by calling her his "personal gift from God."

He wrote, "Civil wedding done! It’s official I’m legally married to my personal gift from God @mariewiseborn 🤍Lord we are grateful for helping us this far."