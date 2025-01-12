‘Please, Burna Boy, forgive Speed,’ Bobrisky appeals for Speed Darlington’s release

Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has sent a plea message to Burna Boy for the release of singer Speed Darlington, real name Darlington Okoye.

Speed Darlington has been in prison since November 2024 when he was re-arrested while performing at a show in Owerri, Imo State, just days after returning to the country.

The singer was initially arrested in October over allegations of defamation and cyberstalking Burna Boy.

He was arrested in Lagos and transferred to Abuja, where he was detained by the IGP’s Intelligence Response Team in the Guzape area of Abuja.

Bobrisky has now lent his voice to call on Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy to forgive Speed Darlington and see to his release from prison.

The controversial crossdresser made the appeal in a series of posts on his Instagram story on Sunday, expressing concern about Speed Darlington’s welfare.

Bobrisky who himself spent time in prison in 2024 said prison is not a nice place, noting that 45 days in prison should suffice as punishment for what the singer did.

The crossdresser, however, managed to throw in a subtle shade at Speed Darlington amid the plea for his release as he suggested the singer may not be rich enough to buy his way into the VIP section of the prison. Bobrisky wrote,

I just want to mind my business this year and stay away from anything involving Nigerian celebrities, but my soft heart won’t stop me from thinking about many things.



Please, Burna Boy, forgive Speed. Prison is not a nice place. I don’t think he has the money for the VIP section because it’s expensive.



None of these people I’m using my platform to stand for did the same for me when it was my time. But you know what? Our hearts are different. I can’t stand seeing human beings hurt. I pray, Burna, please release him. Forty-five days in prison is enough punishment.

Additionally, Bobrisky criticised fans for egging Speed Darlington on while he was engaged in the ‘unpleasant things’ that eventually landed him in prison.

He stressed that fans need to call celebrities to order whenever they cross the line of what is right. He said,