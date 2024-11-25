Phyna bounced from Lagos restaurant over indecent dressing

The 27-year-old reality TV star dressed up to go have dinner at a restaurant in Lagos named Cali and was refused entrance because of how she was dressed.

To share her experience, Phyna took to her X (formerly Twitter) page. She also showed off the outfit in a short clip and then laughed about it with her fans and followers.

In her words, "So I went to have dinner at one CALI RESTAURANT Abi what they call the place😂😂😂 omo they said I’m dressed indecently and I can’t enter o. WTF!!!!!"

In the clip, Phyna can be seen in a revealing black jumpsuit with a burgundy afro wig.

Some of the comments under the post berated her for the outfit while others stated that the restaurant is in the right.

"If you wear a hookers uniform, be prepared to be treated like one," wrote a user.

"The owner has every right to set rules for their business premises," said another.

"So another hotel the other day that brought something for the lady to cover her self....Great one...If all these restaurants will start doing this, it will definitely be a big step to correcting this error in the society," someone else wrote.

Recall that Phyna dropped her surname and publicly disowned her family on her X page recently. She said that she was tossed around relatives' homes as a child, adding that she should’ve suspected foul play all along.