Peter Okoye and wife Ifeoma dedicate baby girl at church

The family of Former P-square member Paul Okoye and his wife Ifeoma, are in the spirit of celebration and have dedicated their newborn daughter Imani in their church.

On the first Sunday in 2025, the new parents and their loved ones flocked to their church to celebrate the birth of their newest addition. The singer took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from the joyous celebration, and his fans and followers took to the comment section to congratulate the happy couple.

This comes after the pair announced the birth of their first child, on November 1, 2024, by posting an intimate and heartwarming video showing the moment he introduced baby Imari to his children from his first marriage. The big sisters and brothers were seen happily carrying their newborn sibling with care and showering her with kisses. The video also showed Ivy bathing the baby and taking her on a stroll with Paul's kids.

However, it didn't go without notice that Paul's twin brother, Peter, was absent at the festivities at the dedication and in the pictures shared, and their older brother Jude was present.

