People in the music industry are more dangerous than sharks - Tiwa Savage

African Bad Girl Tiwa Savage's latest post, stating that people in the Nigerian music industry are worse than sharks, has raised eyebrows.

The singer shared her latest adventure on her Instagram page on January 14, 2024. The posts showed her excitedly swimming with sharks in the ocean in scuba gear. She also revealed that the fun activity had been on her bucket list for a while, but her post worried some of her fans who feared for her safety with the sharks.

However, after seeing some reactions, Savage returned to her Instagram story with her post regarding the dangers of the entertainment industry.

She wrote, "Everyone worried about me swimming with the sharks but the ones in this music industry are way more fucking dangerous."

The vagueness of her post sparked reactions online, with some agreeing with her and others slamming her for not naming names.

See comments below:

The industries in the country are fvcking wild.

Because of all this you wan retire from music!! Nawa oo

mama please oo No mind the sharks in the music industry

Mama no mind them Nothing Dey happen. But abeg No swim with shark biko

Lol mummy nobody cares. This is 2025 if you're not going to spill the tea then don't drop hints. We don't have time to do sympathy support for u greedy folks.

She have to use her @