People come to my DM to badmouth some of my jokes - Josh2Funny talks cyberbullying

Content creator Chibuike Alfred, popularly known as Josh2Funny, has opened up about some of the negative feedback he gets about his jokes and how he handles them.

Josh2Funny made the revelation in an interview with Punch Newspaper’s Saturday Beats where he spoke about his experiences with social media trolling and cyberbullying.

The comedian explained in the course of the interview that by ignoring negative comments about his content on Social Media and focusing on the positives, he’s managed to stay unaffected by trolls and cyberbullies.

He recalled that he’s had instances where netizens entered his DM to say negative things about his jokes.

The content creator added that he has accepted that it is impossible for everybody to like his jokes.

He said, “I don’t see those negative comments of people saying it doesn’t make sense. I only see people enjoying my comedy. When I read the comments, I see people enjoying it and that’s what drives me. However, there have been times when people came to my DM and tried to badmouth some of my jokes. But it’s okay. Not everybody will like my jokes anyway.

“I choose to make people happy. I’ve been doing this for more than 10 years and it’s all about happiness.”

On the challenges of balancing being a family man with children and being a comedian, Josh2funny explained that he makes sure his work outside does not interfere with his responsibilities at home as a father and a husband.

He said, “I don’t like to call them challenges. Being a father comes with a whole lot of responsibilities. I just try to be responsible. When I’m home, I’m a father and husband. When I go out to work, I go out to work. It’s a beautiful experience being a father. I can always see the positive side. It’s beautiful. I love to be with my kids when I’m not working.