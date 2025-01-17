Pauloo na my Oga but Spyro didn't tell a single lie - Shade Ladipo

Nigerian media personality Shade Ladipo has weighed in on the ongoing dispute between singer Spyro and music executive Pauloo.

On January 16, 2035, Ladipo took to Spyro's defense via her Instagram stories, stating that he had told no lies about the music industry.

She wrote, "PaulO na my Oga but Spyro did not tell i single lie. There are teeeww many jokers in this Nigerian Music scene who believe because they have existed in that ecosystem and have some form of influence all of a sudden understand talent or record label management. My Egbons No be by ‘I don dey industry for 50 years."

She advised Pauloo and other music executives to take their wins as well as their losses.

"Only Don Jazzy/Mavin has proven without reasonable doubt that he understands Talent & Record Label Management. My other Egbons. Proudly take your Ls without feeling attacked. Someone sharing an account of their story doesn’t mean they are trying to attack you. If it happened then it happened. You win some You lose some Paulo be proud of the investments you did make that yielded returns!"

This comes after the singer's recent interview on the Echoo Room where he revealed that he did not make any significant advancements in his career during his two years in Pauloo's label. He also shared that he had to go take a loan to promote his single 'Funke' which Davido had taken an interest in and recorded a remix alongside Mayorkun.

In response, Pauloo made a series of social media posts questioning Spyro’s story and expressing disbelief at the accusations, posting social media receipts to refute his claims. However, Spyro stood by his claims stating that he was mistreated at the label.

He said in part, “I didn’t lie, Oga Paulo. Your receipts even validate my point. I vividly recall being stranded after One Africa at Wembley because my hotel booking was only for one day. I spent hours in the cold before someone arranged an Airbnb for me. I went days without food until a kind lady helped me out."