Only relocate if there's no hope for you in Nigeria - Singer Candy Bleakz

Nigerian singer Candy Bleakz has shared her candid thoughts on the increasing trend of relocation, popularly referred to as "japa," urging Nigerians to think carefully before leaving the country for greener pastures abroad.

In a recent video, the singer highlighted the harsh realities of life in countries like the United Kingdom, where many Nigerians migrate in search of better opportunities.

"Everybody is talking about Japa, japa, japa and talking about the UK, yet nobody is telling them about the price they have to pay. Did you tell them about having to work everyday from seven to six? Do you tell them about the cold, do you tell them about the bills? Or how hard it is to live?" she explained.

Candy Bleakz highlighted the challenges of living abroad, emphasising the monotonous grind of the UK.

She added, "Do you tell them about how people don't greet others in the UK? people don't go anywhere unnecessarily because of tickets. One thing I have now realised about the UK is the fact that you have to work like you're going to to die."