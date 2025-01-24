Odumodublvck keeps using my name to stay relevant - Jaywon claps back

Veteran Nigerian singer Jaywon has clapped back at rapper Odumodublvck, who claimed that he has only one hit that he performs every year.

The pair have had a rather tumultuous relationship over the years, which included constant online beefs and diss tracks; their beef was later said to be settled. However, in a recent interview with Trending on Hip TV, OdumoduBlvck touched on his issues with the veteran Nigerian artist, describing him as a friend but insisting that their friendship wouldn't stop him from dissing him.

"Forget about the banter, Jaywon is my guy. I really love Jaywon," he said. "Because you be my guy no mean say I no go diss you," OdumoduBlvck added in pidgin.

He also claimed that Jaywon has one hit, which he performs once a year, hinting at his most popular song, 'Odun Yi' released nearly 13 years ago. In January 2025, the veteran hitmaker then released a new live performance of the song, which sparked reactions online from people anticipating new music from him.

Odumodublvck's joke was not well received by the veteran, who took to X to call him out for calling his name in interviews.

Odumodu will always mention my name in his interviews because that’s the only way he stays relevant. Even he admits that none of his other beefs trend because they’re not Jaywon. When I said he’s not all that, it wasn’t beef it was just facts. Enjoy yourself, boy.