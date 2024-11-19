Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa welcomes first child

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Dayo Amusa is in high spirits after announcing the birth of her first child, a bouncing baby boy.

The actress took to Instagram on November 18, 2024, to announce the good news, posting a picture grid of her adorable new-born baby boy

Her caption read, "ALHAMDULILAH 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 My Treasure has arrived. It’s a Boy 💎

The happy news sparked widespread joy among Amusa's followers, fans and even colleagues in the movie industry, who filled the comment with congratulatory messages.

Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli commented, "Congratulations 🎊🎉🎈 ❤️"

Another comment read, "Congratulations sis."

"Alhamdulilah Alhamdulilah Alhamdulilah.MOBA yin yo Aunty Dayo 💃💃🎊🎊Eyin gangan lolope 🫂 🫂Ayo yin a de bayin kale lagbara Olorun OBA," said another wellwisher.

"Congratulations on the arrival of your new born. Olorun a wo, olorun a dasi.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Some commenters reflected on the backlash Amusa had previously recieved over being childfree.

"I’m genuinely happy about this🤭Congratulations to her🎉To think someone called her barren the other day, and her reply was, O bami ran olorun leti ni😩 See God of wonder, Oba alara🙌🏻 Ogbeni ni ja kii eru o ba oni ja🙌🏻 May God turn what people are using to mock us into a testimony🤲" said the Instagram user.