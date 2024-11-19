Pulse logo
Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa welcomes first child

19 November 2024 at 11:12
Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa announces the birth of her first child, her baby boy.
Nollywood actress and filmmaker Dayo Amusa is in high spirits after announcing the birth of her first child, a bouncing baby boy.

The actress took to Instagram on November 18, 2024, to announce the good news, posting a picture grid of her adorable new-born baby boy

Her caption read, "ALHAMDULILAH 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 My Treasure has arrived. It’s a Boy 💎

The happy news sparked widespread joy among Amusa's followers, fans and even colleagues in the movie industry, who filled the comment with congratulatory messages.

Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli commented, "Congratulations 🎊🎉🎈 ❤️"

Another comment read, "Congratulations sis." 

"Alhamdulilah Alhamdulilah Alhamdulilah.MOBA yin yo Aunty Dayo 💃💃🎊🎊Eyin gangan lolope 🫂 🫂Ayo yin a de bayin kale lagbara Olorun OBA," said another wellwisher.

"Congratulations on the arrival of your new born. Olorun a wo, olorun a dasi.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Some commenters reflected on the backlash Amusa had previously recieved over being childfree.

"I’m genuinely happy about this🤭Congratulations to her🎉To think someone called her barren the other day, and her reply was, O bami ran olorun leti ni😩 See God of wonder, Oba alara🙌🏻 Ogbeni ni ja kii eru o ba oni ja🙌🏻 May God turn what people are using to mock us into a testimony🤲" said the Instagram user.

The founder of the Best of Nollywood, BON Awards, Seun Oloketuyi, also announced the baby’s arrival in an Instagram post on Monday. He wrote, "@dayoamusa delivers baby in the US. Congratulations."

