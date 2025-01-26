No need for that - K1 rejects calls to apologise to Muslim clerics over 'demeaning' remarks

Legendary Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate and KWAM1, has decided to stand by his criticism of Islamic clerics (Alfas) during the Fidau prayer for his late mother.

Many found KWAM1's statement in a clip showing him conversing with a man while preparing for his late mother’s 8-day Fidau prayer offensive.

In the clip, the Fuji icon used the phrase “Ga nu si” in reference to some Islamic clerics.

Speaking in Yoruba, KWAM1 said, “Alfas will not go to my father’s house for the party; it’s my house they will “Ga nu si.” Then we prayed in my house before returning to my father’s house for the main party.”

Many interpreted the remarks to imply that Islamic clerics attend religious ceremonies primarily for financial gain.

Note that the Fidau prayer is a significant Islamic ritual held in honour of the deceased. KWAM1 held the one for his late mother on Friday, 24 January.

The event attracted prominent celebrities and respected clerics, including Sheikh Faruq Onikijipa, who delivered a sermon.

While delivering his sermon, Sheikh Onikijipa addressed KWAM1’s controversial remarks, correcting him and urging him to apologise.

Responding to the Sheikh, the Fuji icon stood his ground, refusing to offer an apology as the cleric had requested, insisting he did nothing wrong.

He explained that if he apologised as requested, he would be accepting he did something wrong.