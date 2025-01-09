'No gree for am' - Yul Edochie issues interesting advice to married people

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has a new piece of advice for Nigerians who are married.

The controversial movie star, in a new post on his Instagram page, asserts that married individuals should not be comfortable with their spouses not hyping them up like his wife, Judy Austin does.

He further went on to eulogise her.

He wrote,

If your spouse doesn’t hype you like this, no gree for am.😀😀😀😀Ijele Odogwu @judyaustin1Baddest❤️❤️❤️❤️

Some comments from fans reacting to the post commended the couple for the level of intimacy they've been able to achieve as they appear to keep waxing stronger by the day.

A fan wrote,

Na now I know why yul love Judy😍 Igbo men love to be hyped especially when they show workings😂😂😂

Another fan commented,

I swear senior man you are enjoying your woman. God bless your home.

Remarking on Judy's display of affection, someone else wrote,

This woman too love am. Chaiiiiii. Make woman dey hype man like this, he go too Live long.

Another fan reacted thus:

All I see here is wife supporting her husband ❤️❤️omo yul is soo fine.

Recall that Judy Austin penned a heartwarming note to celebrate Yul Edochie on his 43rd birthday.

Austin described the Nollywood actor as her "biggest blessing" and "soulmate".

She also expressed her excitement about the fact that their birthdays are just exactly a week apart.

She wrote,