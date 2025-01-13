Nigerians react to Asake's bold new look

I still can't wrap my head around why people feel the need to modify their bodies when they become famous. I ask again, are these body modifications that come in different forms part of the prerequisite for fame? It's now looking like a common pattern amongst folks in the entertainment industry. You were just a young promising talent trying to survive then grace found you and all you could do was modify yourself to appeal to a certain group, continent or even the entire world. Nah! This can't be love for anything but rather an action borne of sheer ign.0rance and peer pressure. You were loved, accepted the way you were before fame came, what's the point of all these? Anyways to each his own.