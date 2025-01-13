Nigerians react to Asake's bold new look

A few days after parting with the YBNL record label, Nigerian singer Asake debuted his new look on social media, revealing that he shaved off his signature moustache and got new facial tattoos. His new look has since got Nigerians talking over the past wee, as many say that he looks 'unrecognisable,' especially after previously cutting his dreads off last year.
Here's what some social media users are saying:
Is this Asake??
Omo why I'm I finding it hard to believe the other person is asake 😂😂
As a big fan of Asake who has never seen any wrong in him since he blew up; I’d just say this new tattoos didn’t enter. They don’t look good on him.
face tattoos are not our culture. what’s happening to Asake fgs
Asake just spoil him face with this face tattoo
the reaction to asake’s “new look” is so funny because y’all are turning into the aunties/uncles you hate so much
I still can't wrap my head around why people feel the need to modify their bodies when they become famous. I ask again, are these body modifications that come in different forms part of the prerequisite for fame? It's now looking like a common pattern amongst folks in the entertainment industry. You were just a young promising talent trying to survive then grace found you and all you could do was modify yourself to appeal to a certain group, continent or even the entire world. Nah! This can't be love for anything but rather an action borne of sheer ign.0rance and peer pressure. You were loved, accepted the way you were before fame came, what's the point of all these? Anyways to each his own.
But Im perplexed. Baba drew dollar on his face haaaa. It’s like we are not his target audience again.
Asake try and take it easy ooo.Just take am easy my guy.I see no need for the facial tattoos cos you are big already.There should be some level of decency left nna.