Nigerians now run to VDM for help, not the government - Skales

Nigerian singer Skales has voiced his concerns about the inability of citizens to rely on the government for assistance, highlighting the growing dependence on individuals like self-proclaimed activist VeryDarkMan (VDM).

Taking to social media platform X on December 11, 2024, the singer expressed frustration with the state of governance in Nigeria.

Skales wrote,"It’s crazy what is going on in Nigeria … imagine where the citizens cannot run to the government but to a fellow citizen like VDM for help ….smh!! God bless & protect him tho."

His post sparked reactions and discussions from X users, with some sharing his sentiment and others slamming him.

Read reactions below:

"Lol..Skales,whilst I understand the point you are making regarding the state of affairs,I don't think VDM is "that" guy..It will all be clear soon."

"It is what it is, THINGS FALL APART was never a fallacy."

"Amen, if not for @Coolverydarkman,Wike for dm empty Abuja. I woke up cursing the president from an empty stomach. And will continue."

"You are not smart. Everywhere in the world, people work with activist and social reformers to achieve their aim. In the USA, there is the BLM org, in the uk, there are people that galvanize others to drive social change. When it reach Nigeria, you illiterates start moving mad!"