Nawa o - Seyi Law on 2Baba, Annie divorce discourse

Nigerian comedian Seyi Law has weighed in on the ongoing discourse surrounding singer 2Baba's divorce from his wife Annie after over a decade of marriage.



On January 26, 2025, the African Queen singer stunned social media by announcing that he and Annie had been separated for a while and were headed towards a divorce, immediately sparking discussions across social media platforms.

His original post read, "Hello to my beautiful people of all federations. Well, this thing I have to say is short but also long...I and Annie Macaulay have been separated for a while now. and currently filed divorce. I would grant a press release soon to say my story..not because it is anyone's right to know about my personal life; but because i love my people and i need them to know my innocence or offence. Stay blessed, my people. I love you all."

The post was deleted shortly after it was uploaded and was replaced with another post claiming that 2Baba's page was hacked. However, the singer himself posted a video debunking the claim that his Instagram page was hacked, adding that the divorce was very real.

His video confirming the split set fuel to fire on social media, with thousands of people sharing their thoughts on the matter and analysing their marriage, which has always been riduled with controversy.

Amid the social media discourse, Seyi Law also took to X, expressing his bewilderment with the phrase, "Na wa o."