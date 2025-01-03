Naira Marley does not have the confidence to clear his name - Verydarkman

Social media commentator Verydarkman (VDM) has shared new insights into the ongoing controversies surrounding Naira Marley and the late Nigerian singer Mohbad.

During a recent livestream on Tiktok, Verydarkman revealed that Naira Marley admitted to owing Mohbad a substantial amount of money before his sudden death.

He explained, "What is crazy is that the guy has his own evidence, and I asked Naira Marley, 'Why are you not coming to the public? Sit down, show them your own evidence and the business side of everything. He clearly owed the boy some money, and he told me how much he owed him and it wasn't small money. He told me how much he was meant to give the boy and that caused their problem."

Shedding light on the strained relationship between Naira Marley and his former signee, Very Dark Man claimed the issues began when Mohbad wanted to change his manager.

"He said he signed Mohbad and Mohbad started taking gigs outside and wasn't paying the label. His wanting to change his manager was the genesis of the whole problem," he added.

The self-proclaimed activist also disclosed his advice to Naira Marley, urging him to address the public with evidence to clarify the situation. However, he noted Naira Marley’s refusal to do so.