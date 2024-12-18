My wife was embarrassed by my car when we were dating - Timi Dakolo

Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo has recounted him and his wife, Busola's humorous love story.

During his interview with Pulse Nigeria, the singer recently shared the light-hearted story of how he met and wooed his wife, whom he met during a church event.

He explained, "I met my wife in church and she was frowning so I said to myself, ' This fine girl wey dey frown, I wan go meet her.' I asked her to be my date to the ball we used to have in church. Then I asked her to give me her number, which she did and when I called it, she didn't pick."

Their friendship picked up so well that Busola even attempted to keep them at the friendship stage, but Timi wasn't having it.

"Every Sunday after that I looked for her in the same spot and she told me that her phone got stolen. We then became friends and she wanted to friend zone me and I said, 'it can never be me'. She wan turn me to Zonal coordinator, I told her never when she asked to just be friends. We just kept gisting and I suffered in her hand o," he added, in between laughter.

Timi also recalled how embarrassed she was of the car he won when he emerged as the winner of the inaugural season of Idols West Africa in 2007, which was a branded Picanto.

He concluded, "One day I went to pick her up in my picanto that I won from Nigerian idol, and she used to tell me to park in a corner. I laughed and I told her that I would shock her one day, and not to look down on me, and I did."