My soulmate - Actor Yul Edochie's wife, Judy Austin celebrates his birthday

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has received a heartwarming tribute from his second wife, Judy Austin, as he marked his birthday on January 7, 2024.
Taking to Instagram on his special day, Judy celebrated her husband with a heartfelt message that highlighted their unique bond, love, and admiration for each other.
She wrote, "Happy fabulous birthday my King @yuledochie My BIGGEST BLESSING.my SOULMATE. It’s not a coincidence that our birthdays are just exactly one week apart. Our compatibility is out of this world and that’s our BIGGEST Strength. 💪🏼💪🏼You are my CROWN 👸🏽👸🏽UGO chi nyerem."
The actress posted a series of pictures of her husband in his traditional Igbo attire, commending him for his strength, fearlessness, and drive.
She wrote, "Thank you for making me a Better and Stronger version of myself my Love. You’re DEPENDABLE, You’re the STRONGEST Man I know. You’re FEARLESS. One Man Squad. Your Destiny will shock the world!!! Your GREATNESS will be studied in Generations to come!!! You’re a RARE DIAMOND that can never be replaced!!!I’m the Luckiest woman Alive to have you as my King."
She concluded, "May your Light continue to shine my King💎No evil shall see you!!!You shall continue to grow from STRENGTH TO STRENGTH. Your Ancestors and your Chi are solidly behind you. This is your year!!! May God continue to bless you with Good Health, Long Life and everything good in this life Amen. You’re so so so Loved Ezigbo Mmadu. Thank you for all your hard work in making sure your family is happy. Your Family LOVES and ADORES YOU Eze Dike.Happy Birthday ISI MMILI JI OFOR ❤️I’ll Love you forever and a day!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️"