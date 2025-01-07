My soulmate - Actor Yul Edochie's wife, Judy Austin celebrates his birthday

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has received a heartwarming tribute from his second wife, Judy Austin, as he marked his birthday on January 7, 2024.

Taking to Instagram on his special day, Judy celebrated her husband with a heartfelt message that highlighted their unique bond, love, and admiration for each other.

She wrote, "Happy fabulous birthday my King @yuledochie My BIGGEST BLESSING.my SOULMATE. It’s not a coincidence that our birthdays are just exactly one week apart. Our compatibility is out of this world and that’s our BIGGEST Strength. 💪🏼💪🏼You are my CROWN 👸🏽👸🏽UGO chi nyerem."

The actress posted a series of pictures of her husband in his traditional Igbo attire, commending him for his strength, fearlessness, and drive.

She wrote, "Thank you for making me a Better and Stronger version of myself my Love. You’re DEPENDABLE, You’re the STRONGEST Man I know. You’re FEARLESS. One Man Squad. Your Destiny will shock the world!!! Your GREATNESS will be studied in Generations to come!!! You’re a RARE DIAMOND that can never be replaced!!!I’m the Luckiest woman Alive to have you as my King."