My life not for the public - Vector confirms he had private wedding 3 years ago

Nigerian rapper, Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, popularly known as Vector, has confirmed he is married and has been for the past three years.

The ‘King Kong’ singer made the revelation during a recent interview appearance on TVC.

Recall that in 2022, there were reports that the rapper secretly tied the knot with his partner, Yinka Coker Ogunmefun.

Responding to a question on whether he’s married, Vector answered in the affirmative and insisted that his marriage is not hidden saying he takes exception to such description of his marriage.

He explained that he and his partner elected to keep their private lives away from the public as they both are not fans of the media.

He said, “Getting married is not everybody’s business. It’s between you and the person you’re getting married to.

“So, I’m not comfortable with it being said that it is hidden. It isn’t hidden. I think it should be normal [to keep marriages private]. My partner and I are not fans of the media.”

In 2020, Vector and his partner, who was at the time his girlfriend, welcomed their first baby together, a beautiful baby girl.

The rapper announced the birth of his baby on social media by sharing concealed photos of the child.

Sharing a glimpse of the baby’s curly hair on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, the rapper wrote, “Hair product bills loading!”

In 2024, Vector lamented the growing number of single parents, emphasising the negative impact it has on children.

In a post via Twitter, the rapper highlighted the single-parent epidemic and its effect on today’s world.

According to Vector, it often starts with one parent sabotaging the kids’ relationship against the other with lies and other antics.

He added that this eventually leaves the children damaged beyond repair, and in turn, thereby creating a cycle in the society that repeats the single-parent pandemic.

He wrote, “The alarming rate of single parents destroying the lives of their kids out of emotional sentiment is crazy.

“You have a child with someone, but because you all don’t live together, you sabotage the foundation of the child’s sanity by doing everything possible to destroy the connection they have with the other parents during their formative years.