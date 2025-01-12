Music, sports will not make you a billionaire, Anthony Joshua shares strong message

Nigerian-British boxer Anthony Joshua has advised that sports, music or entertainment alone are not enough to make anyone a billionaire.

The two-time world heavyweight champion dropped the advice in a Snapchat post where he urged individuals to prioritise sustainability, education, and sound business ethics over the allure of fame. He wrote,

For anyone to reach billionaire status, it will not be through sports, music, or entertainment.



Don’t get lost in the hype; focus on sustainability, books, and business ethics.

Though the sports and entertainment industries are clearly very lucrative, only a handful of individuals in the space have ever managed to attain billionaire status.

The few who have attained the status do not owe it solely to their success in the sports and entertainment industries, rather they reached the milestone through savvy business investments and bagging hugely lucrative endorsements deals.

According to Forbes, the American business magazine, global sports and entertainment icons like Jay-Z, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James are some of the few who have managed to attain billionaire status.

While these individuals are successful in their respective crafts as entertainers and athletes, their fortunes largely come from business ventures such as brand endorsements, product lines, and ownership stakes in companies.

It is worthy of note that Joshua is said to have a net-worth of around $83million (£64m) as of 2024, according to Forbes.

Even though Joshua is yet to attain billionaire status himself, his message serves as a wake-up call for entertainers and athletes to look beyond the spotlight if they must achieve real wealth.