'Most wicked people in Nigeria' - Bobrisky reacts to EFCC officer's death

Popular social media personality, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has gone on a dragging spree in reaction to the recent death of an EFCC official in Anambra State.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram on Monday, January 20, 2025, to share a series of revealing posts lambasting the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as a whole.

"I just don't like reading anything about EFCC online, cos I feel like I wanna throw up each time I read about them. You are asking the public to be human about the loss of one of your staff but you are the most wicked people in Nigeria," Bobrisky began.

"When I was in your custody, you took me to my house and searched my house. When I asked you guys why? You claim I'm into money laundering so you want to check if I'm not printing money in my house. Police are better than you all 1 million times," Bobrisky continued.

Bobrisky also disclosed that they asked her to give them the mobile number of Abike Halima Raheem, better known as Papaya.

"After writing my statement, you asked me to give you Papaya's number. I told you I don't have her number. Even if I'm not talking to her, I won't be heartless to set her up like that because I wasn't trained to be a snitch."

Bobrisky added she is a good citizen that obeys the laws.