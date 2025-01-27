Mary Remmy Njoku reacts to 2Baba and Annie's divorce

Nollywood actress and producer Mary Remmy Njoku has spoken out following reports of singer 2Baba and actress Annie Idibia’s impending divorce.

Taking to Instagram on January 27, 2025, the actress voiced her support for Annie during the trying separation period.

She wrote,

Bro, Annie has a family o! Your sisters-in-law are many, and we’ve stayed quiet out of respect for her tough choices. But since you’ve decided to humiliate her at her lowest, no wahala. it’s your choice. Just make sure she’s healthy and okay. Because when the time comes, we’ll have plenty of questions for you!

Her post comes after 2Baba revealed that he and Annie had been separated for some time and are currently filing for divorce.

He wrote, "Hello to my beautiful people of all federations. Well, this thing I have to say is short but also long...I and Annie Macaulay have been separated for a while now. and currently filed for divorce."

"I would grant a press release soon to say my story..not because it is anyone's right to know about my personal life; but because I love my people and I need them to know my innocence or offence. Stay blessed, my people. I love you all," he added.

The announcement immediately sparked widespread reactions from fans, celebrities, and the media, quickly becoming a trending topic online. Shortly after the post gained traction on Instagram, it was deleted, and a post claiming that the page was hacked, replaced it.

However, 2Baba himself promptly posted a video of himself, stating that his initial post about their divorce was real.