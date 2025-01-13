Lateef Adedimeji reveals how he and his wife react to social media trolls

Popular Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji has revealed how he and his wife, fellow actress Mo Bimpe, handle online trolling and criticism, particularly regarding their private lives.

The award-winning actor appeared as a guest on the recent episode of the Just Chude podcast, hosted by Chude Jideonwo, where he opened up about his career growth, the movie industry, and his marriage.

Jideonwo pointed out the absence of scandal in Adedimeji's career, save for the few made-up rumours here and there. He then asked how they manage the pressures of fame and the intense scrutiny of social media users, to which the actor revealed that he and his wife have frequent conversations.

"We have always been of the opinion that 'this is you, and this is me' and we have conversations all the time," he said.

On the times Bimbe was called 'Barren,' on social media, Adedimeji explained, "Over time we have received lots of trolls; recently someone still called my wife barren on social media, and she was like, 'Ade, come and see,' and she'd show me. That's how they come at her every time, but they'd be alright. I always tell her to leave them; they'd be fine and they'd be good. When it's time, what would be would be, just do your thing."