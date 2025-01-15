KWAM1's ex-wife, Hafsat Anifowoshe, dies at 65

Nigerian Fuji veteran, Wasiu Ayinde Adewale Olasunkanmi Omogbolahan Anifowoshe, popularly known as KWAM1 has been bereaved of his ex-wife, Alhaja Hafsat Anifowoshe.

At the time of her passing on Tuesday, she was aged 65.

The deceased's exit was due to an undisclosed ailment.

Hafsat was the mother of Idayat Anifowoshe, a Special Assistant on Special Duties to Dr. Mayor Muibi Folawiyo, the executive chairman of Lagos Island East Local Council Development Authority.

Based on Muslim rites, her remains have already been laid to rest at Abari Cemetery in Lagos.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Executive Chairman of LIELCDA, Olushoga Olushola, commiserated with Idayat in a condolence statement which also represented that of his principal.

He said, “We know it hurts so deeply to lose a loving mother and dependable partner. We wish we could find enough words to comfort you at this moment.”

He continued, “You must, however, take solace in the time your mother spent on earth and her good service to God and humanity. We understand she was an excellent woman, affectionate mother and dutiful mother of her children who was loved by all those who came in contact with her."

“Rest assured that our thoughts are with you and our prayers are that you, the children, and all those she left behind will find the strength to continue where she stopped. May her soul find eternal rest," he added.