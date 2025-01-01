Kazim Adeoti celebrates second wife Mercy Aigbe on her birthday

Nollywood filmmaker Kazim Adeoti has taken to social media to pen a heartwarming picture in celebration of his second wife, Mercy Aigbe's birthday.

On January 1, 2025, Kazim posted a series of stunning pictures of the actress from her recent birthday photoshoot, and showered her with love.

Reflecting on the past year, he wrote, "Dearest wife, It is widely said and known that a lot can happen in a year. Truly and indeed, a lot happened - the joyful moments and more. Irrespective of it all, we have ourselves to hold onto and stay grateful to God for His unending Mercies."

He praised his wife and also prayed for her, "As you celebrate your birthday today, I can not but first salute your bravery, unmatched energy that refuels itself at every point of life. It is my prayers that Almighty Allah continues to bless your endeavors and make you more successful than expected."

"I love you a lot, Iyawo mi Agbeke ❤️🎂💫🥰Happy birthday and congratulations darling, @realmercyaigbe" he added.

Many fans and followers took to the Instagram comment section to wish Mercy a happy birthday, wishing her well and praying for her.

The actress also commented, saying, "Thank you Oko mi Atanda, i love you so much."

Aigbe and Kazim's marriage first made the headlines in Jan 2022 and was riddled with controversy because many believed that Aigbe ended Kazim's already existing marriage. However, despite this, the actress converted to Islam during a lecture on Ramadan back in 2023.