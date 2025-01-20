Joeboy reveals childhood memory that inspired him to open his foundation

That gave me the dream to do something, which was to help people who can't afford to pay their school fees so I just opened a foundation; the young legend foundation. I opened it two months ago and we've been paying people's school fees, so my inner child is very excited about that. It's crazy what something like that can do to someone mentally. I mean it's not the child's fault that they can't pay their fees right? But people made it seem like it was my fault and it was embarrassing and it paid me that time."