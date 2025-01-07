Iyabo Ojo expresses regret over advocating Mohbad's exhumation

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has expressed her regret for advocating the exhumation of late singer Mohbad’s body during the investigation into his death.

Speaking during a recent interview on the Talk to B Podcast, Iyabo revealed that her initial intentions were driven by a desire for justice and clarity regarding the circumstances surrounding the singer’s demise. At the time, she did not realise that Mohabad's case would drag on as long as it did without much progress.

The actress explained, “I wouldn’t have requested that Mohbad be exhumed if I knew his case would turn out this way. I just wanted Mohbad’s body exhumed so they could do the autopsy to find out the cause of his death. I did my best to be sure that everyone was investigated, but when they came up with different theories, DNA became more important to them," she said.

When Nigerian singer Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, his death came as a shock to Nigerians both home and abroad and left multitudes confused. The suddenness of his demise and the circumstances behind it led to a nationwide cry for an investigation, especially after he was hurridly buried less than two days later in a small casket.

However, Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, spoke up, stressing that he was quickly buried because he was young. He also noted that the land on which he was buried was the only property that he knew his son owned.

After the investigations were launched, the singer was exhumed, and it was later determined that the singer was administered injections by a quack nurse named Feyisayo Ogedengbe. Said injections, consisting of tetanus toxoid, paracetamol, and an antibiotic known as Cetrazone triggered an immediate reaction, including vomiting, goosebumps and convulsions, after which he passed.

He was then rushed to Perez Medcare Hospital for medical attention but was pronounced dead on arrival. According to a statement by the medical facility, he did not die in their hospital, and all efforts at resuscitation failed.