I've had 6 miscarriages - Actress Ini Edo opens up about fertility issues

Veteran Nigerian actress Ini Edo has gone into detail about her struggles with fertility, which eventually spurred her decision to have a daughter via a surrogate.

Edo got candid about her struggles on the recent episode of the Young Famous & African reality TV show, revealing that she had always wanted children.

I got married at the age of 26 because I thought that at 31, I'd have been done with childbearing and I'd have returned and faced my career. I've tried, and I've had like 6 miscarriages, I don't like getting into it. It wasn't a fancy way out for me, I have always wanted to do this. I have tried! I have done IVF, I have lost pregnancies midway through and I know what I have dealt with as a woman.

I never thought I would be someone who had fertility issues but I have had issues carrying pregnancies long term so when it looked like it wasn't going to happen when I wanted it to happen I looked at how I wasn't getting younger. I looked at my options and surrogacy came up so I took it and I'm very happy with my decision.

Back in 2023, during an interview on the popular podcast With Chude, she explained that she had experienced multiple miscarriages while trying to conceive on her own and eventually got tired of trying.

The actress expressed that her driving force behind this decision was her determination to have a child of her own, with or without a husband.

"I wanted it to be my child, my egg, so thankfully my eggs are good, so I did that," she said.

That was not the first time Ini Edo had been vocal about having her child via surrogacy. During a chat with popular blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus in 2021, she stated that she made this decision to avoid any father/mother conflict that may arise in the future.