I've got PTSD - Burna Boy defends assaulting fan at Greater Lagos concert

After facing tremendous backlash for assaulting a fan who ran across the stage during his performance at the Greater Lagos concert, Burna Boy has revealed his reasons.

Burna Boy took to his Instagram story on January 1, 2025, to explain his reaction and highlight his longstanding stance on such situations.

He explained, “It was a free show. I was supposed to do 10 minutes and did almost one hour. Everybody knows my rule about getting on stage and startling me when I’m performing. I had an amazing time with Lagos State last night. Don’t jump on my stage like that! I got PTSD. I love you all. Happy New Year.”

This comes after the viral clip from his performance showed the moment Burna Boy kicked the overzealous fan who rushed onto the stage. However, even after the fan was booted off, the singer signalled his disinterest in carrying on with the performance and headed toward the exit.

The incident, which occurred on New Year’s Eve, went viral and drew widespread criticism online. However, after the singer's explanation, many rallied in his defense.

An Instagram user wrote, "These people complaining about him leaving the show. Do you see that he had to pause for some minutes after the incident? It was like a flash and he was trying to understand what just happened!!! These people are humans too."

"Everyone’s fighting a battle. Whether celebrity or not, wealthy or not. Demons don’t know or care about status. Na you know wetin you dy deal with. Fans should stop jumping on stage like that. Enjoy the show. It could be fan love. But ask yourself, what if it isn’t?" said another.