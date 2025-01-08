It's hard being a celebrity in Lagos - Singer Spyro cries out

Nigerian musician, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, popularly known as Spyro, has expressed his frustration with having to dole out cash to people who request frequently.

The pop star noted that he spends an average of ₦100,000 on cash gifts every single time he leaves his home.

This situation, he laments, has become problematic for him as he is expected to oblige financial requests everywhere he goes to because he is a popular figure.

The 34-year-old Lagos-born entertainer added that someone was so furious after being told to wait until the following day for a cash request to be fulfilled that the person resorted to raining insults on him.

The singer began,

It's really hard being a celebrity in this Lagos. I told a guy I don't have today and that I will see him next day and he rained insults on me. Every day I step out of my house, I spend a minimum of 100k on givings. Now let's do the maths...Let's say I go out 3 times a week, that's 300k per week making 1.2m per month and that's about 15 million a year. Kilode.

He continued,

If I enter restaurant, BILLINGS go dey wait me outside, I enter church same thing. Enter estate, same. Carry phone, enter online na same same. Everybody wants to take but nobody dey give you and nobody thinks of how you are fairing.

Acknowledging his colleagues for handling such scenarios with grace, he ended thus: