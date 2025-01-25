I’m a lesbian - Bloody Civilian declares after netizens drool over her bikini photos

Nigerian singer and songwriter Bloody Civilian, real name Emoseh Khamofu, has declared that she is a lesbian on social media.

The ‘How to kill a Man’ singer made the comment on X formerly Twitter when she was reacting to comments from netizens making incendiary comments on bikini photos she shared.

In one of the two photos, the singer is seen holding a bottle of alcohol while wearing a pair of black bra and pant. In the second photo, she’s sitting on the floor while leaning her back against a wooden door with the same alcohol bottle placed on the floor next to her thigh.

Some of the comments that trailed the singer’s bikini post read;

“Make I dey do ur laundry”. Another wrote, “I will chew your bra unwashed”. A more daring X user asked, “How many likes to send those panties unwashed” before a nasty fourth was added by another who wrote, “Comman mess in my mouth mummy mail me your fart idolo”.

In a tweet shared shortly after retweeting a post referencing the comments, the singer wrote, “Im actually a lesbian. Can’t hide it anymore.”

The singer has since clarified that she is in fact not a lesbian, and only made the post as promo for a game show. She also cheekily warned male folks "to still hold your woman tight sha"

The 0207 Def Jam signed singer, who is originally from Taraba, was raised in the northern part of Nigeria between Kaduna, Jos and Abuja.

Although Black Civilian started off as record producer, she came into limelight with her very first single ‘How to kill a Man’ which was released in 2022.